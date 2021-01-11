  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel gets papped at Hyderabad airport; To begin Salaar shoot with Prabhas?

The KGF director will be meeting Prabhas, who is already wrapping up his upcoming film Radhe Shyam shoot.
1477 reads Mumbai
Prabhas,South,Prashanth Neel,SalaarPHOTOS: KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel gets papped at Hyderabad airport; To begin Salaar shoot with Prabhas?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

KGF: Chapter 2 director Prashant Neel was spotted at Hyderabad airport today, January 11. The director was papped as he arrived in the city and is set to begin shoot of his new venture titled Salaar. Touted to be an action-drama, the film stars Baahubali star Prabhas in the lead role. Well, Prashanth has arrived and according to our sources, the shooting of Salaar will commence in a few days at Ramoji Film City. The KGF fame director will be meeting Prabhas, who is already wrapping up his upcoming film Radhe Shyam shoot. 

The first look of Salaar featuring Prabhas was already released during the film's official announcement. The Baahubali actor's intense look has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. He will be seen playing never before seen role in the upcoming action-drama. Earlier, Prashanth Neel explained what Salaar stands for. He wrote on Twitter, "SALAAR: The right-hand man to a king, a general."

Meanwhile, check out his airport photos below: 

Meanwhile, Prabhas is wrapping up Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde. He also has more big-ticket projects- an untitled film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin and magnum opus Adipurush with Om Raut. 

The Pan-India star is occupied for the next two years and fans can't wait to know what's in store for them. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

You may like these
Rakshit Shetty wishes Prabhas starrer Salaar's makers: Our technicians are sought after by other industries
Radhe Shyam, Adipurush to Salaar: Prabhas' upcoming big releases in 2021 and 2022
Prabhas in Salaar: Superstar collaborates with KGF director Prashanth Neel; First look OUT
Amidst rumours of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's collaboration, Makers of KGF make an announcement
Prabhas meets KGF director Prashanth Neel amid collaboration rumours?
Prabhas turns down Prashanth Neel's upcoming film to star in Om Raut's Adipurush?