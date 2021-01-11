PHOTOS: KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel gets papped at Hyderabad airport; To begin Salaar shoot with Prabhas?

The KGF director will be meeting Prabhas, who is already wrapping up his upcoming film Radhe Shyam shoot.

KGF: Chapter 2 director Prashant Neel was spotted at Hyderabad airport today, January 11. The director was papped as he arrived in the city and is set to begin shoot of his new venture titled Salaar. Touted to be an action-drama, the film stars Baahubali star Prabhas in the lead role. Well, Prashanth has arrived and according to our sources, the shooting of Salaar will commence in a few days at Ramoji Film City. The KGF fame director will be meeting Prabhas, who is already wrapping up his upcoming film Radhe Shyam shoot.

The first look of Salaar featuring Prabhas was already released during the film's official announcement. The Baahubali actor's intense look has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. He will be seen playing never before seen role in the upcoming action-drama. Earlier, Prashanth Neel explained what Salaar stands for. He wrote on Twitter, "SALAAR: The right-hand man to a king, a general."

Meanwhile, Prabhas is wrapping up Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde. He also has more big-ticket projects- an untitled film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin and magnum opus Adipurush with Om Raut.

The Pan-India star is occupied for the next two years and fans can't wait to know what's in store for them.

