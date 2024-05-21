PHOTOS: KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty looks oh-so-beautiful in pink saree styled with traditional South Indian jewelry

Srinidhi Shetty, best known for her appearance in Yash starrer blockbuster franchise KGF is often in the limelight for her glamourous fashion statements besides her onscreen presence.

With 5.2 million followers, Srininidhi's Instagram account is nothing short of a visual delight for her fans and well-wishers. She often posts beautiful pictures of herself that garner a lot of love and appreciation online.

On a similar note today, the Cobra actress shared some photos on her Instagram that in no time went viral. Let's decode her fashion statement.

Srinidhi Shetty's oh-so-beautiful pictures

Today (May 21), Srinidhi Shetty took to her official Instagram account to post some pictures of herself and captioned it, ''My moods just before meeting u all. Always happy to see all you sweet faces''.

Check her Instagram post here!

Without a doubt! Srinidhi looks like a true goddess, Right?

Clad in a stunning baby pink saree, Shetty went for classic gold temple jewelry to enhance her look. With meticulous attention to detail, she styled her hair in an elegant bun, allowing loose strands to delicately frame her face. Srinidhi also added a gajra to her bun to maintain the traditional look of her outfit.

Talking about her makeup, Srinidhi chose a soft glam aesthetic, featuring delicate pink lipstick, loads of mascara, and subtle kajal. Additionally, she applied a hint of what seemed to be brown eyeshadow, adding depth to her beautiful eyes. Completing the look, she adorned a small pink bindi, enhancing her overall elegance.

What’s next for Srinidhi Shetty?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Srinidhi is currently busy juggling between two exciting projects in the pipeline, both slated for release this year. The first one is alongside the Pan-India actor Sudeep Sanjeev.

Directed by renowned Tamil director Cheran, the tentatively named movie Kichcha 47 is anticipated to hit the theatres on July 5, 2024. Apart from the lead actors, everything about the film has been kept under wraps.

Moreover, the diva will also be seen in an upcoming Telugu romantic movie titled Talusu Kada. The film will feature Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty in the main lead roles.

