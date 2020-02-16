PHOTOS: KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash looks dapper in his all black attire as he gets spotted at the airport

The south superstar Yash was spotted at the airport in an all-black look. The south actor who will be starring in the upcoming action thriller, KGF: Chapter 2.

The south superstar Yash was spotted at the airport in an all-black look. The south actor who will be starring in the upcoming action thriller, KGF: Chapter 2, was seen wearing a black t-shirt and a sweatshirt. The actor is gearing up for the chapter 2 of the original film, KGF. The film has proved to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. The film is helmed by Prashanth Neel who had also previously directed the first part of the film. The Yash starrer will also feature Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and . The Munna Bhai MBBS star Sanjay Dutta will be playing the villain in the much-awaited south flick, KGF Chapter 2. The Mohra actress Raveena Tandon is reportedly playing a crucial role in the film.

The Bollywood actress recently wrapped up her portions of the film and returned back to the city. The Andaz Apna Apna actress, Raveen Tandon was welcomed on the sets of the film in a grand way. The lead star Yash, posted pictures when the film's crew was all set to shoot with the talented actress. The fans and followers of the south superstar Yash were delighted to see the candid pictures.

The south action flick, will feature south siren and former beauty queen, Srinidhi Shetty, as the film's female lead. As per the latest news reports, the film has been shot in Mysuru and Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The south film, titled KGF: Chapter - 2 is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The highly anticipated film KGF 2 will feature Yash in the character named Raja Krishnappa Bairya (Rocky).

(ALSO READ: KGF star Yash is the most down to earth actor in the entertainment industry and THIS video is proof; WATCH)

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More