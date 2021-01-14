PHOTOS: KGF star Yash gets papped at Hyderabad airport as he rushes towards his car

Yash is apparently in Hyderabad to wrap up a few important scenes of his upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2.

KGF star Yash was spotted at Hyderabad airport today evening. The actor was papped in his cool yet casual look as he was rushing towards his car. The actor opted for jeans with a white sweatshirt and covered his face with a scarf. Since a lot of fans at the airport were trying to gather and get a glimpse of the actor, Yash did not stop and moved inside the car amidst the security. Yash is apparently in Hyderabad to wrap up a few important scenes of his upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2. Recently, director Prashanth Neel was also spotted arriving in the city.

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the much-anticipated films that the audience is looking forward to. The teaser, also featuring Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, was released recently on Yash's birthday. KGF 2 teaser has got immense response from the audience. The upcoming sequel to the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1 has set high expectations among the moviegoers. KGF 2 also stars as Ramika Sen, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, Rocky's love interest.

Meanwhile, check out Yash arriving at Hyderabad airport:

Meanwhile, Prashanth is also here for the shooting of Prabhas starrer Salaar. The director will commence the shoot in a few days at Ramoji Film City. The KGF fame director will be meeting Prabhas, who is already wrapping up his upcoming film Radhe Shyam shoot.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

