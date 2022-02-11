PHOTOS: KGF star Yash looks dapper in a casual yet stylish ensemble at Mumbai airport

KGF star Yash was spotted at the Mumbai airport today. The actor looked absolutely dapper in a black sweatshirt and denims as he covered his face with a scarf. The superstar looked dashing as per usual. Every time the actor makes an appearance, it creates a lot of buzz among the fans.

Yash was also papped yesterday at the airport. He was seen in a stylish but comfy ensemble. He was captured rushing towards his car. Yash donned a denims paired with a printed sweatshirt. The actor showcased his famous Rocky Bhai style for the fans. The star never fails to impress fans with his swag and charm. The actor has carved a niche for himself in the Kannada industry with his memorable performance and humble persona.

Check out the pictures below:

Yash will next play the lead in the sequel of his successful outing KGF. The actor will once again be seen in his Rocky Bhai avatar. From the looks of it, the second part of KGF franchise will be bigger. However, it is yet to be seen if it recreates the blockbuster box office result of KGF: Chapter 1. The film has a massive star cast including Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist alongside Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and Srinidhi Shetty among others. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is slated to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022.