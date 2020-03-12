PHOTOS: KGF star Yash looks dashing in a white statement jacket as he gets clicked at the airport

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Yash looked dashing as always in a white statement jacket with black lapels at Mumbai airport. He completed his look with white shoes and accessorised with sunglasses.

Kannada star Yash, who is busy with the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2 was spotted at Mumbai airport today, March 12, 2020. The actor was spotted at Mumbai airport today morning in his best stylish look. Yash looked dashing as always in a white statement jacket with black lapels. He completed his look with white shoes and accessorised with sunglasses. The Rocking star was all smiles for the shutterbugs and also posed with fans for selfies. Yash surely knows how to make the right fashion statement at the airport and he has nailed it yet again. Check out photos below.

Talking about KGF: Chapter 2, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception. Recently, reports were doing rounds that KGF 2 and SS Rajamoulis's RRR will clash at the box office. As the news took over social media, Yash decided to put an end to the rumours. He revealed that the makers of both the films are in talks over the matter. The actor made it pretty clear that both the films are not releasing at the same time. Yash further added that the distributor for both RRR and KGF 2's Hindi version is Anil Thadani and so, the release date of both the films can't be the same.

Meanwhile, check out Yash's airport look below:

KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sreenidhi Shetty, , Malavika Avinash, and Vasista Simha in important roles. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is expected to be bigger, better and will see Yash in never seen before role yet again.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More