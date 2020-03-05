PHOTOS: KGF star Yash looks rugged in black tee & camouflage pants as he gets spotted at the Hyderabad airport

Yash, who is currently busy with the shooting of his next film KGF: CHapter 2, was spotted at Hyderabad airport. Check the pictures right here.

Sandalwood star Yash was spotted at Hyderabad airport on Thursday, where he was seen in a solid black tee and camouflage pants. He was seen with a beard and he completed the look with a pair of sunglasses. He wore a pair of brown ankle length boots, which complemented his overall style. He is currently busy with the shooting of the second installment of megahit movie KGF. While Yash plays the role of protagonist, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the antagonist. KGF: Chapter 2 will have Srinidhi Shetty playing the female lead, while is rumoured to be playing late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Some reports suggest that Yash is currently training vigorously for the climax stunt sequence, which will apparently be jaw dropping. The sequence will have Yash and Sanjay locking horns. The sequence is said to be choreographed by an international stunt director. It is expected that the film will hit the big screens in October 2020, during the Pooja holidays. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 1 was the first Sandalwood movie to fetch Rs 200 crore worldwide and Rs 100 crore in Karnataka alone.

Meanwhile, hearsay has that senior actor Anant Nag, who played a key role in the first installment of the film, is not onboard KGF: Chapter 2. Media reports suggest that the actor chose to leave the film as he had some creative differences with the makers. In KGF Chapter 1, Anant narrated the story and he played the role of a journalist, who wrote the story along with Malavika Avinash. It will be safe to say that his role was one of the much-appreciated among the supporting actors in the film.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

