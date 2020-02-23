PHOTOS: KGF star Yash looks suave in checked shirt as he gets spotted at Hyderabad airport

Pan Indian star Yash, who will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2, was spotted at Hyderabad airport: Check the photos right here.

Pan Indian superstar Yash, who will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2, was spotted at Hyderabad airport. He was seen in a casual checked shirt and paired it with denim pants. While he kept it subtle with simple denim, he looked dapper in his blue shirt. In the photos, one can notice that the actor looks rugged with long hair and thick beard, which will be his avatar in the second installment of KGF.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath to see KGF Chapter 2 on the big screens. The makers of the movie released the film’s teaser earlier this week and it looks like fans can’t contain their excitement to see the actor’s performance on the big screens. Needless to say, KGF Chapter 2 is getting bigger and better with names like Sanjay Dutt and joining the team. While Dutt is playing the antagonist Adheera, Tandon is rumoured to be playing late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

There’s also speculation that the climax of KGF Chapter 2 will see a fight between the leading protagonists – Yash and Dutt. Reportedly, Yash is honing his physique for the same. The fight sequence is said to be choreographed by an international stunt director. KGF 2 is eyeing a 2020 October release in multiple languages. Well, we can say that we can’t wait for Rocky Bhai to enthral us on the big screen, one more time.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

