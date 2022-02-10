PHOTOS: KGF star Yash looks super cool as he flaunts his signature style in jeans and sweatshirt

KGF star Yash was spotted at the airport today. The actor was papped in his stylish yet comfy look as he was rushing towards his car. The actor opted for basic blue jeans with a printed sweatshirt and covered his face with a scarf. The Kannada superstar looked dashing as ever and flaunted his signature Rocky Bhai style. He completed the travel look with black shoes and monster sunnies.

Yash removed his mask for a few minutes to pose for the cameras as the paparazzi clicked him at the airport. The actor never fails to make heads turn with his ultimate swag and aura every time he steps out.

Check out pics here:

It is well known that Yash will be seen next in the sequel of KGF: Chapter, where he will be reprising his iconic character Rocky Bhai. The second part is set to bigger and blockbuster with a star-studded cast of Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist and Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and others in pivotal roles. Srinidhi Shetty is the leading lady.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur, Ravi Basrur has scored music for the film. The shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 is wrapped but the release has been postponed due to COVID-19. KGF 2 is one of the biggest Pan-India releases that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. The film is slated to release in cinema halls on April 14, 2022.

