PHOTOS: KGF star Yash makes a 'Rocky bhai' style entry at Mumbai airport and flaunts his signature look

Kannada superstar Yash is a trendsetter and he loves to keep everything simple yet stylish. The actor was spotted at Mumbai airport today and was seen sporting a green full-sleeves t-shirt paired with black denim jeans and Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses that are worth Rs 25,000 approx.

The KGF star was seen flaunting his long and stylish beard look and hair tied in a ponytail, which has now become a signature look. The actor has been carrying his 'Rocky bhai' look from the film KGF since a few years and now, it has become an integral part of him. Known for his no tantrums attitude, Yash also posed for selfies with fans before making his way to the car.

Take a look at his photos below:

On the work front, Yash's fans are eagerly waiting for KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the Pan-India film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 14 April 2022.

The second part of the film, as assured by Yash and director Prashanth Neel, is going to be bigger and better. Shot in Kannada, the upcoming film made on a lavish budget has been dubbed in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

While Yash and Srinidhi Shetty will reprise their respective roles from part KGF: Chapter 1, Sanjay Dutt, , and Prakash Raj are the new addition to the star cast.