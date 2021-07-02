PHOTOS: KGF's Yash and Radhika Pandit move into a new house; Here's a glimpse of their lavish abode

Yash and Radhika are definitely in a happy space and one just can't get enough of how adorable they look together in the latest photos from their housewarming ceremony.

Kannada superstar Yash is one of the biggest and bankable stars in the industry and has left an everlasting impact on the audience with his role on KGF: Chapter 1. He has made a mark with an impactful performance in Prashanth Neel directorial KGF. Well, while fans are eagerly looking forward to what's in store for them next with KGF: Chapter 2, Yash is in the news for moving into a new lavish house. A few photos of Yash and Radhika Pandit performing housewarming puja with other family members have surfaced on Twitter.

One can see, Yash is sporting a jazzy shirt with mundu while Radhika looks stunning in a traditional South Indian saree. A few photos also give us a glimpse into their two-floored lavish abode. Yash and Radhika are definitely in a happy space and one just can't get enough of how adorable they look together. Official photos and videos from the puja ceremony are expected to be released soon by their team. Reportedly, they have bought a new house in Prestige Golf Apartments, Bangalore.

On the work front, Yash will be seen in KGF: Chapter 2 helmed by Prashanth Neel. The second part of the hit franchise is expected to be bigger, better and like never before. In addition to Srinidhi Shetty, who played the female lead in the first part, KGF 2 also has Sanjay Dutt, and Prakash Raj.

Recently, there were rumours about the films OTT release. However, Yash rubbished the news stating that the entire film is designed as a big-screen experience and that it will be released only in cinemas.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×