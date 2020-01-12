PHOTOS: Khushbu and Bhumika Chawla look ravishing as they grace red carpet of the Zee Telugu Awards

Tollywood’s leading divas Khushbu and Bhumika Chawla made a stunning appearance at the prestigious Zee Telugu Awards. Take a look:

The ongoing Zee Cine Telugu Awards 2020 has witnessed several A-listers marking their presence at the red carpet. Among the listers include Chiranjeevi, K Viswanath, Pooja Hegde, Ram Pothineni, Kartikeya Gummakonda etc. Interestingly, actress Khushbu and Bhumika Chawla also graced the prestigious Zee Cine Telugu Awards 2020. The ladies have successfully carved a niche for herself in Tollywood with their acting prowess and enjoy a massive fan following across the world. So, when the ladies made an appearance at the award show, they made sure to leave a mark with their fashion statement.

For the awards night, the U Turn actress opted for a light beige coloured gown. Bhumika’s gown had intrinsic embroidery on the neck and she paired it with a matching sling bag. Her open locks added on to her gorgeous looks. Talking about Khushbu, the senior actress walked the red carpet in a beautiful purple coloured saree with a matching blouse with golden print. She also paired it with golden jewellery for the event.

Take a look at Bhumika Chawla and Khushbu pics from Zee Cine Telugu Awards:

Talking about the work front, Bhumika had a busy 2019 with four releases in the year. The actress is currently working on Tamil crime thriller Kannai Nambathey with Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aathmika and Sathish Muthukrishnan. On the other hand, Khushbu has been roped in for a key role in Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Thalaivar 168.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

