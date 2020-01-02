PHOTOS: Khushbu Sundar spotted at the airport with family as they return from New Year celebration

Khushbu Sundar, who will be seen next in Rajinikanth's upcoming film Thalaivar 168, was spotted at the airport today. The actress was clicked at Hyderabad airport with her husband and daughter as they returned from their New Year holiday.

The South actress Khushbu Sundar, who will be seen next in Rajinikanth's upcoming film Thalaivar 168, was spotted at the airport today. The actress was clicked at Hyderabad airport today with her husband and daughter as they returned from their New Year holiday. Khushbu was clicked in her best yet simple traditional look while her young daughter was also spotted in Indian wear. The family was all smiles for the shutterbugs. Khushbu Sundar will soon join Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 168 shoot. The film is being helmed by ace director Siruthai Siva.

Khushbu Sundar's daughter recently had her fan moment as she met superstar Rajinikanth. Taking to Instagram, Khushbu wrote, "When a 16 yr old is a die hard fan of the one and only #SuperStar .Anandita is completely blown away by his style and simplicity..She froze the minute she saw him.. Thalaivar na thalaivardhaan.." Meanwhile, check out Khushbu Sundar's airport pictures below.

Khushbu will be featuring in a film with the Petta actor Rajinikanth after almost 28 years. The film will also see Meena and Keerthy Suresh essay a key role. There is a strong buzz that Khushbu will play the role of a villain in Rajinikanth's upcoming film, however, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

Earlier, sharing her excitement of sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth, the actor wrote on Instagram, "A honor to come together with the one and only #SuperStar #Rajinikanrh for #Thalaivar168 after 28yrs.."

