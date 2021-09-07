PHOTOS: Kiara Advani spotted at Hyderabad airport as she reaches for Ram Charan & Shankar's RC15 mahurat shoot

Actor Ram Charan and director Shankar's film, which is tentatively called RC15 will be launched tomorrow, on September 8, in Hyderabad. RC15 will officially go on floors with a formal puja ceremony and lead actress Kiara Advani has also reached Hyderabad for the same.

The actress was spotted at Hyderabad airport yesterday as she reached for RC15's mahurat puja and also for the film's photoshoot. One can see, Kiara is sporting a tie-dye sweatshirt with white denim shorts and white sneakers. She looked every bit gorgeous in her comfy travel look.

Check out the photos below:

Directed by Shankar and produced by Dil Raju, RC15 is one of the much-anticipated films. The award-winning dialogue writer Sai Madhav Burra is onboard for RC15 and Jani Master is the choreographer.

In a press statement earlier, producer Dil Raju had said, "I am extremely happy and elated to collaborate with India’s finest actor- Ram Charan and director Shankar Shanmugam. We are bringing this movie to PAN India audience with a vision of creating cinema that will entertain the masses."

Besides RC 15, director Shankar has teamed up with for a film, which is the official adaptation of his own directorial, Aparichit.

