PHOTOS: Kiccha Sudeep looks dapper as he gets papped in the city

The Kempe Gowda star adds that Dabangg 3 gave him the opportunity to share screen space with Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and work along with director Prabhu Deva.

The Pailwaan star Kiccha Sudeep was spotted in the city looking very dapper and handsome. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor was clicked as he stepped out in the city wearing a black and yellow outfit. The Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep recently appeared in the starrer, Dabangg 3. The fans and film audience from across the country were thrilled to see the talented actor feature in a Bollywood film after a long gap of time. Recently, in an interview with Firstpost.com the Just Maath Maathalli actor revealed that he had agreed to do a negative role only because it was a Salman Khan film.

The Vishnuvardhana star Kiccha Sudeep further mentions how it is sometimes important to work with people and cherish those moments for the rest of your life. The Kempe Gowda star adds that Dabangg 3 gave him the opportunity to share screen space with Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and work along with director Prabhu Deva. The actor mentions in the interview that he won't play a negative character any time soon as a strong villain role is not written regularly in the film industry. The Maanikya star Kiccha Sudeep adds that the villain is an important character in the film, without the which the lead hero will never stand out in any story.

The actor further adds that at such a crucial stage in his career he will chose to do films more carefully as he has worked very hard to reach where he is today, in terms of his film career. The fans and film audience have loved the negative character Kiccha Sudeep has essayed in the Salman Khan starrer.

Check out the pictures of Kiccha Sudeep:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

