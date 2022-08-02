PHOTOS: Kiccha Sudeep looks dashing as ever in an all-black look as he attends Vikrant Rona success meet

Kiccha Sudeep's latest release, Vikrant Rona reached the cinema halls on 28th July this year. The movie buffs adored this fantasy adventure drama and the makers also recently organised a success meet for the film in Hyderabad. The protagonist reached the event in an all-black look, making heads turn as per usual. He completed the ensemble with retro shades and white shoes.

Joining the list of Vikrant Rona fans, the RRR director SS Rajamouli congratulated Kiccha Sudeep on the adventure drama. He wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations @KicchaSudeep on the success of Vikrant Rona. It takes guts and belief to invest in such a line. You did and it paid off. Preclimax, the heart of the film was superb. Couldn’t see that coming and it was too good. Special mention to Guddy's friend Bhaskar." Meanwhile, the film's core cast further includes names like Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

On the other hand, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kiccha Sudeep opened up about the single screens shutting down in Karnataka. Sharing his views on the matter, he was quoted saying, "Reviving theatres is totally in the hands of viewers, also who need to come to theatres and not just stick to ott platforms. though ott platforms are very beautiful platforms and I totally agree. But reviving cannot happen with only one-hand clapping. One hand being the film industry (includes directors, writers, actors producers) and there's one big hand which can clap together, are the viewers. Reviving of theatres is not in our hand. People are still making films and there are 60-70 films releasing from each industry every day. But what is happening? People are not coming to the theatres and then suddenly, don't say cinemas are not good. But since OTT is happening, people know in 2-3 weeks it will come there."

