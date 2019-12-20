PHOTOS: Kichcha Sudeep, wife Priya Sudeep and daughter Sanvi attend Dabangg 3's special screening

Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep, who plays a villain in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 graced the special screening of the film along with his wife Priya and daughter Sanvi. The dashing star posed for a picture-perfect moment with his family as he arrived for the event.
16797 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Kichcha Sudeep, wife Priya Sudeep and daughter Sanvi attend Dabangg 3's special screeningPHOTOS: Kichcha Sudeep, wife Priya Sudeep and daughter Sanvi attend Dabangg 3's special screening
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One of the biggest films of 2019, Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan, Kichcha Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha among others has finally hit the screens today, December 20. The film has released amidst strong promotions. A day before the release, the makers of Dabangg 3 hosted a special screening of the film attended by many from the film industry. Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep who plays a villain in Dabangg 3 also graced the event along with his wife Priya and daughter Sanvi. The dashing star posed for a picture-perfect moment with his family as he arrived at Dabangg 3's special screening. 

Sudeep and Priya met each other in 2000 and tied the knot a year later. The couple was blessed with a daughter in 2004. During one of the interviews, the Kannada star revealed that his wife is a huge Hrithik Roshan fan. He said, "I think if I'll do a film with Hrithik Roshan, the first person who will report first to the sets will be my wife. She is a biggest Hrithik Roshan fan....because of her I've seen Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which was his first film. I have watched that film more than 10 times." Meanwhile, check out Kichcha Sudeep's lovely photos with his family. 

Also Read: PHOTOS: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and others grace the screening of Dabangg 3 

Coming back to Dabangg 3, the film is directed by Prabhudheva and it sees Sudeep in the role of Balli Singh. Kichcha Sudeep's role brings a turning point in the climax of the film as he will be fighting against Salman Khan. The two superstars in one frame is going to be a treat to watch on screen. 

Have you watched Dabangg 3? Share your views on the film in the comment section below. 

Credits :Viral Bhayani

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement