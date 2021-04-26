PHOTOS: Late Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj's son turns 6 months old; Family celebrates with a theme party

Meghana and Chiranjeevi Sarja's son has turned 6-months-old and the family celebrated it in the most special way with an all blue theme.

Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife and actress Meghana Raj is super active on social media. The new mommy often posts photos and videos of their 6-months old son. Meghana gave birth to the baby boy on October 22, 2020. Well, today, Meghana and Chiranjeevi Sarja's son has turned 6-months-old and the family celebrated it in the most special way with an all-blue theme. The actress took to social media and shared a few photos from the half-birthday photoshoot along with a note that read, "6 months have gone by ... u can now say all ur gaas and goos perfectly! Appa and i love u so much!."

Meghana's husband and actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020, due to a cardiac arrest. He was 39. Meghana was five months pregnant when the actor passed away. Meghana Raj is active on social media and keeps treating her fans with beautiful photos and videos of their little bundle of joy. Celebrity couple Indrajit and Poornima also visited Meghana and spent time with Jr Chiru. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Putting this up a bit late... and after ages we finally meet indru! Hoping 2 see poornima soon! Had an amazing time....Hope u enjoyed the biriyani and Junior C loved ur company!."

Also Read: Nazriya Nazim can't get enough of Meghana Raj & late Chiranjeevi Sarja's adorable son; Calls him 'lil chumbak'

Chiranjeevi and Meghana's son gave birth on the same date as their engagement anniversary. "Three years ago, it was on this very date that Meghana and Chiru were engaged. This is a very pleasant coincidence and it also shows how some things are destined to be and today is one such day when we have welcomed my son in law once again into this world," Meghana's father Sundar Raj had revealed while interacting with the media outside the hospital last year.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×