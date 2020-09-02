PHOTOS: Love Story star Naga Chaitanya sports a comfy look as he arrives at the airport

In the photos, Naga Chaitanya can be seen in black tee and paired it with a pair of black denim pants. He can also be seen wearing a facemask.

At a time when the country is slowly getting back to normalcy after being in lockdown for over five months, celebrities are being spotted almost everyday as they step out for various reasons. Now, Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya was spotted at Hyderabad airport as he is all set to travel. In the photos, the actor was seen in a black tee and a pair of black denim pants. He completed the look with a pair of goggles.

He was also seen wearing a facemask as a precaution for the pandemic situation. Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story. The film will have Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. It is expected that the makers of the film will come up with an official release date of the film as soon as the pandemic situation is contained. It is also expected that the makers will resume with the shooting now that the government has granted permission for the same.

A while back, it was announced that he has joined hands with producer Dil Raju for a family entertainer tentatively titled Thank You, directed by Vikram K Kumar. Chay and Vikram have earlier worked together in the popular multi-starrer film Manam. Talking about the film, the director had mentioned in an interview that they have not yet finalised the rest of the cast and they are looking forward to starting the film’s shooting in Hyderabad after the situation gets back to normalcy.

