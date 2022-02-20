PHOTOS: Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani visit Taj Mahal in Agra; Twin in chikankari kurta

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were spotted today as they visited Taj Mahal in Agra. One can see in the photo, the love birds are sporting chikankari kurtas as they exit after their tour to the Taj Mahal Palace. Well, Taj Mahal is a true symbol of love and what could be a better place than this to celebrate their relationship.

Rakul and Jackky had made their relationship official in October last year and have been setting couple goals ever since.