PHOTOS: Mahat Raghavendra & Prachi introduce their son Adhiyaman to the world; Call him 'noisemaker of house'

Revealing the name of their newborn, the new parents Mahat and Prachi have shared a few heartwarming moments of them with their son, Adhiyaman.

Mahat Raghavendra and his wife Prachi Mishra were blessed with a baby boy on June 7. Bigg Boss fame Mahat took to Twitter and shared the first photo of the newborn, which went viral in no time. Sharing the news, he wrote, "God has blessed us with a cute little baby boy today morning! Prachi & me are over joyed with this bundle of happiness. Thank you everyone for all your love and good wishes. So excited to be a dad."

Now, the new parents shared a few heartwarming moments of them with their son, Adhiyaman from their first photoshoot together. Revealing their son's name, Mahat wrote, "World, meet ADHIYAMAN RAGHAVENDRA , the newest noisemaker of the house. He is everything and more..We can’t thank you enough for all the love..We both are extremely grateful and excited for this new chapter called parenthood."

Tamil actor Mahat Raghavendra and his model wife Prachi Mishra tied the knot last year in February. The wedding was attended by many close friends from the industry. Actor STR also attended the wedding to bless the couple on their beginning.

Ahead of their wedding, Mahat had revealed how it all started with Prachi Mishra. "When someone asks me how it all began, I don’t really know what to say. It just happened and it just felt so right. You came into my life and made everything a little better. We have been through it all, learnt from the bad days and celebrated the good ones. And most importantly, only grown to understand each other better with every bit of it. To think we are just a day away from being married, I feel lucky and blessed to have come a long way. I’ve enjoyed every day with you Prachi. And I am excited to see what the future holds for us. Even if we are lost in translation, I know we’ll have a good time! Thank you. I love you. Thank you FOR BEING YOU," he wrote on Instagram.

On the professional front, Mahat has films like Kettavanu Per Edutha Nallavanda, Ivan Than Uthaman, Kaadhal Conditions Apply and Cycle in his kitty.

