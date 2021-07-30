PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu aces the casual look as he gets papped on the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest stars in the South Indian film industry. Today, call it a rare sight, Mahesh Babu was papped on the sets. Mahesh Babu was spotted by the paparazzi on the sets of Sarkaru Vaaru Paata in Hyderabad. The actor got clicked as he was entering the sets from his swanky car. In the photos, he can be seen wearing a checks shirt, jeans and a black cap. The actor looks stylish and his look for Sarkaru Vaari Paata is young and stunning. However, till now his look from the film has not been revealed so the anticipation is sky-high. Take a look at the photos:

Mahesh Babu’s movies cross regional boundaries and are received across all the South Indian states. The actor is currently working on the much-anticipated movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Ever since the title was revealed, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates from the movie. Post lockdown, the team got back to action and Mahesh Babu has also resumed the shoot for the film in Hyderabad.

Yesterday, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata announced that the first look will be released on July 31. A new poster was also released, which showed Mahesh Babu walking and holding a bag in his hand.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will have Mahesh Babu in an entirely new avatar and is speculated to be based on the banking scams in India. The film is directed by Parasuram Petla and features Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. The movie is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh Babu’s own production house GMB Entertainment. Sarkaru Vaaari Paata is slated to release in theatres for Sankranthi, January 14, 2022. Mahesh Babu will be collaborating with Trivikram Srinivas once again for his next movie tentatively titled SSMB28