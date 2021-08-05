PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu aces the formal look as he gets papped with wife Namrata Shirodkar in Hyderabad

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest stars in India. Currently, he has experienced a surge of successful films like Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi, and Sarileru Neekevvaru consecutively. He is currently shooting for his upcoming feature Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will be released in 2022. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh in a prominent role. The much-awaited venture is directed by Parasuram. On Thursday, Mahesh Babu got snapped by the shutterbugs in Hyderabad. He was walking with his wife Namrata Shirodkar when the couple got photographed. Both Namrata and Mahesh were donning face masks following the COVID 19 protocol.

In the pictures, Mahesh Babu can be seen sporting a formal look. Mahesh’s cinema is not restricted to the Telugu language but reaches all parts of India considering he has a massive fan following. As of yet, Mahesh Babu has not signed up for a Hindi film though Spyder was his first Tamil - Telugu bilingual. The actor is currently working on the much-anticipated movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Ever since the title was revealed, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates from the movie. Post lockdown, the team got back to action and Mahesh Babu has also resumed the shoot for the film in Hyderabad.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most hyped films currently being made in the Telugu film industry. The movie is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and Mahesh Babu’s own production house GMB Entertainment. Sarkaru Vaaari Paata is slated to release in theatres for Sankranthi, January 14, 2022. Mahesh Babu will be collaborating with Trivikram Srinivas once again for his next movie tentatively titled SSMB28.

Also Read| Sarkaru Vaari Paata FIRST LOOK: Mahesh Babu looks uber cool & is set to take off on a new journey of action