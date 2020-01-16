PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu is all smiles as he gets spotted with Namrata Shirodkar, Gautham and Sitara at the airport

After the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru, it looks like Mahesh Babu is jetting off for a vacation with wife Namrata Shirodkar, kids Gautham and Sitara.

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu had set the internet on fire when his wife Namrata Shirodkar had shared a sweet picture of the actor with his daughter Sitara. Namrata Shirodkar captioned the picture saying it was indeed the winning smiles, hinting at the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. For the uninitiated, Sarileru Neekevvaru saw the south megastar essay the lead role of an Army Officer. The fans and film audience have given a thumbs up to the film. The south flick also features the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

Inspite of having a busy life, Mahesh Babu makes sure to spend some quality time with his family. The actor was recently spotted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu was looking handsome donning a beige coloured shirt and blue denim. He paired his look with cool shades and his charm. Namrata Shirodkar was looking stunning in a light yellow coloured kurta with white pants. She had draped herself with a shawl and was carrying her smile. Their kids Gautham & Sitara were looking cute and happy. After the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru, it looks like the family is jetting off for a vacation.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi. The film has been shot in Kashmir including other locations. he songs of the film Sarileru Neekevvaru have proved to be chartbusters. The fans and music lovers across the country have enjoyed the music of the Mahesh Babu starrer. The film's first look had created a lot of curiosity among the fans.

Check out Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and their kids photos here:

