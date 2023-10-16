Photos: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar go the regal way, proving they are the OG power couple

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar flaunt their impeccable style and class as they attend an opening ceremony of a designer store in Hyderabad.

Written by Khushboo Ratda Updated on Oct 16, 2023   |  12:18 PM IST  |  492
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar photos
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar (PC:Kamlesh Nand)

Key Highlight

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are indeed a power couple in the entertainment industry and their latest photos are proof. The dynamic duo was clicked at an opening ceremony and they looked stunning together. Mahesh Babu, the 'Prince of Tollywood' made a simple yet infectious appearance in a formal look while Namrara was seen in a heavily embroidered saree. 
 

About The Author
Khushboo Ratda
Khushboo Ratda
Journalist

A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a keen interest in

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: PC: Kamlesh Nand

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!