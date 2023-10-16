Photos: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar go the regal way, proving they are the OG power couple
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar flaunt their impeccable style and class as they attend an opening ceremony of a designer store in Hyderabad.
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are indeed a power couple in the entertainment industry and their latest photos are proof. The dynamic duo was clicked at an opening ceremony and they looked stunning together. Mahesh Babu, the 'Prince of Tollywood' made a simple yet infectious appearance in a formal look while Namrara was seen in a heavily embroidered saree.
Credits: PC: Kamlesh Nand
