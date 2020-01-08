PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna step out for Sarileru Neekevvaru promotions

Mahesh Babu and his co - star Rashmika Mandanna have been recently snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out for the promotions of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Check out their pictures.

If there is one movie which has been creating quite a lot of buzz off late, it is definitely Sarileru Neekevvaru. The makers as well as the star cast of the movie have left no stone unturned in its promotions. Well, the fans of superstar Mahesh Babu are especially waiting for the release of the movie into the big screens. The action drama is just a few days away from its release which has further piqued the excitement of the audiences.

Recently, Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna have been snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived for the promotions of Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actors were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs together. Rashmika Mandanna looked undeniably pretty in a lavender – coloured outfit embellished with ruffles. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, wore a grey t – shirt teamed up with a pair of black trousers and matching shoes.

Check out the latest pictures of Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna below:

Apart from Mahesh Babu and Rashmika, Sarileru Neekavvaru also stars Prakash Raj, Vijayashanti, Jaya Prakash Reddy, Hari Teja, Satya Dev and others in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Anil Ravipudi and is scheduled to be released on January 11, 2020. It has been co – produced by Mahesh Babu himself along with Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju. For the unversed, Mahesh Babu portrays the role of an Army major in the movie. What are you opinions about Sarileru Neekevvaru? Do let us know in the comments section.

