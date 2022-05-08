PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu looks charming in orange, Keerthy Suresh glitters in a saree at Sarkaru Vaari Paata event

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to release on May 12. The makers of the film hosted a grand pre-release event yesterday in Hyderabad, attended by Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, director Parusuram and others. As always, Mahesh Babu looked charming, this time in an orange shirt that he teamed with denim while Keerthy opted for a glittering saree look.

Thousands of fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite star, Mahesh Babu. It was a jam-packed event as moviegoers cannot wait to know what's in store for them next. Ahead of the event, the superstar penned an open letter for his fans and also shared an update on his next film.

He wrote, "The entire shooting and post-production works of Sarkaru Vaari Paata are wrapped up and I loved how Parusuram helmed this film. The movie will release on May 12th and kindly watch it only in your theatres. The songs that are released are already creating a sensation and I am confident that the movie will turn out to be a blockbuster. I will begin the regular shoot of my next film in the month of June this year in the direction of Trivikram Srinivas.(Sic)"

Meanwhile, check out a few stunning photos of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh from the grand pre-release event. Adivi Sesh, who is gearing up for the release of his film, The Major, produced by Mahesh Babu, also graced Sarkaru Vaari Paata's promotional event.

