PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu looks his charming best as he graces Unstoppable with NBK

The upcoming episode of Unstoppable with NBK will witness superstar Mahesh Babu. The iconic show being hosted by the legendary actor Nandamuri Balakrishna will see Mahesh Babu sharing about his journey in the film industry, stardom and upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. One can see in the photos, Mahesh Babu is looking his charming best in a blue sweatshirt and denim jeans with shoes.

The Pride Of Indian Cinema, SS Rajamouli And M M Keeravani recently appeared on the show. The blockbuster actor-director duo Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni have also shot for the New Year's special episode. The show is grabbing all the attention for getting many biggies and it remains to see, what's, next in store for the audience.

Check out Mahesh Babu's latest photos below:

Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of the much-awaited film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead role in the film. The much-awaited film is releasing on April 1, 2022.

