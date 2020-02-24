PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu looks suave as he enters the Hyderabad airport; Check it out

Mahesh Babu, who is currently reveling in the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru, was spotted at Hyderabad airport. In the pictures, one can see that the actor totally owned the casual look, as he paired up a solid yellow shirt and a pair of denims. He completed the look with coolers and a hat. The actor was last seen in the blockbuster Sarileru Neekevvaru, an action-comedy. The film minted more than Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. It released alongside Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, with both films doing well at the ticket window.

Meanwhile, he will be seen next in Vamshi Paidipally directorial for his 27th project, tentatively titled SSMB 27, grapevine has that the film will be around a mafia-based story. While no official announcement has been made yet, many reports suggest that the film will have Mahesh Babu playing dual roles, and in one role, he will be seen as a gangster. There are also reports that suggest that SSMB 27 will be similar to Rajinikanth’s super hit 1995 film Baasha.

SSMB 27 will mark the second collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally. Currently, the film’s pre-production work is happening at a brisk pace. So far, it is being reported that the only confirmed member in the crew is music director S Thaman and the makers have still not finalised the technical crew for the film. This will be the second time Thaman will be composing music for Mahesh’s film.