PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu looks uber cool as he returns from Mumbai with daughter Sitara & others

Mahesh Babu never fails to leave us in awe of him each time he is spotted in the city. Meanwhile, check out the South superstar’s photos from his recent outing.

South superstar Mahesh Babu is not just loved and adored for his acting prowess but also enjoys a huge fan base for his suave looks. Needless to say, each time he gets papped in the city, the actor leaves us in awe of him. Of late, Mahesh has been often snapped in the city. Be it stepping out for a dinner date with his wife Namrata Shirodka or his causal outing, the handsome actor always manages to turn heads. Speaking of this, Mahesh Babu was today clicked by the photographers at a private airport in Hyderabad as he returns from Mumbai.

In the photos, we can see him sitting inside his swanky white car. The Sarileru Neekevvaru star looked dapper in a blue checkered tee with a black hat as he looks at the paparazzi from inside his car. In the photos, we can see him flaunting his clean shaved off looked. His daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni can also be seen sitting inside a car with his daddy. Notably, his baby girl has come to receive his father and can be seen bonding with him in the pictures.

Take a look at the photos below:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Anil Ravipudi’s action flick Sarileru Neekevvaru. Recently, on the occasion of his father’s birthday, the handsome star announced his next project titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie has been helmed by Parasuram and will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. To note, with this film, the 45-year-old actor will be teaming up with S Thaman after seven years.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

