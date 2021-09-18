PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu makes a cool appearance with Maharshi director Vamsi Paidiapally at SIIMA awards

The big event of the south, the SIIMA awards is happening tonight and it will be star-studded affair. After more than a year, celebs will be gathered together and it is going to be big and grand. We spotted Superstar Mahesh Babu along with his film Maharshi director Vamsi Paidipally at award night as they are gearing to bag a big win.

As Mahesh Babu and director Vamsi are nominated for their 2019 blockbuster film Maharshi, they attended the award show. The actor-director duo made a cool appearance and made sure to grab everyone's attention. Mahesh Babu went a simple yet poised look for the night in a natural formal look, with brownish trousers and a t-shirt. The actor looks charming as ever as he posed for the cameras.

Take a look at the photos and video here:

Vamsi Paidipally is nominated for Best Director Maharshi and Mahesh Babu is nominated for Best Actor in Maharshi and Sarileru Neekevvaru. It is to be awaited if both will take an award home.

The gala South Indian film event SIIMA awards were not held last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But as the situation is in control the 2019 and 2020 years awards in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages, will be given tonight.

