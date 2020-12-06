PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar & daughter Sitara look uber cool together as they arrive at the airport

Mahesh Babu will reportedly kick-start the shooting schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata soon. Meanwhile, check out his latest pictures from the airport.

Mahesh Babu won hearts earlier this year post his stint with Sarileru Neekevvaru. Now, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming projects much to the excitement of the ardent fans. In between all this, the Spyder star never forgets to take a little time out for his family. It is to be noted here that his wife Namrata and kids often accompany him to places where the shoots of movies take place. They surely set major family goals here!

A few hours back, the paparazzi has spotted the South star again at the airport as he geared up to travel to some undisclosed location. The best part is that Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Ghattamaneni can be seen joining him for his next trip. The actor looks dapper in a grey full sleeve tee teamed up with blue jeans and sports shoes. Namrata, on the other hand, is wearing a light blue shirt and skin-coloured cargo pants. Sitara looks pretty in a yellow top and brown skirt. All of them are masked up while adhering to the present regulations.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s fans are eagerly waiting for updates regarding his upcoming movie titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata in which he plays a rugged role. His first look from the same was already released back in May. For the unversed, it was revealed a few days back that Keerthy Suresh will be playing the leading lady in the movie. Reports suggest that major portions of the movie will be shot in the US. He has another project lined up that is titled Major.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

