PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu, Namrata with their kids spotted at Mumbai airport post their short trip to the city

After their short trip in Mumbai, Mahesh Babu and family was spotted at the airport as they were heading back home to Hyderabad.
15264 reads Mumbai Updated: December 11, 2020 03:58 pm
Mahesh Babu spotted at Mumbai airport PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu, Namrata with their kids spotted at Mumbai airport post their short trip to the city
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar were in Mumbai with their kids Sitara and Gautam. After their short trip in the city of dreams, the couple was spotted at the airport as they were heading back home in Hyderabad. 

Credits :Viral Bhayani

