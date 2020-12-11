PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu, Namrata with their kids spotted at Mumbai airport post their short trip to the city
After their short trip in Mumbai, Mahesh Babu and family was spotted at the airport as they were heading back home to Hyderabad.
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar were in Mumbai with their kids Sitara and Gautam. After their short trip in the city of dreams, the couple was spotted at the airport as they were heading back home in Hyderabad.
Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here
Credits :Viral Bhayani
You may like these
PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar & daughter Sitara look uber cool together as they arrive at the airport
THROWBACK PHOTOS: When Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar celebrated Diwali with kids at their lavish house
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue