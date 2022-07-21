PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu papped as he leaves again for a vacation with family ahead of his 47th birthday

Superstar Mahesh Babu, who recently returned from Europe vacation is leaving again for a trip with his family. The Maharshi actor was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautam and Sitara.

One can see in the photos, MB is sporting a cool look in a sweatshirt and denim jeans as he makes his way inside the airport for a security check. Well, Mahesh Babu will be celebrating his 47th birthday on August 9. To mark the occasion, his blockbuster film Pokiri will be released again in theatres. The film was directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Meanwhile, talking about his Europe trip, during their tour, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar met Bill Gates at a restaurant. Sharing a picture with Bill Gates on social media, Mahesh Babu captioned it, "Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!"

We cannot wait for Mahesh Babu to treat us with some more glimpses from their vacay. Meanwhile, check out his airport photos below.

On the work front, last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu will soon kickstart shooting for Sukumar's directorial. The film has Pooja Hegde in the female lead role.