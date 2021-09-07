PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu spotted in Hyderabad after wrapping shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu, the superstar of Tollywood, was papped today in Hyderabad. The actor was spotted by the paparazzi in a casual outfit and mask after wrapping the shoot of Sarakaru Vaari Paata. It is very rare to spot Mahesh Babu as he is very private person and maintains a lowkey life. The actor got clicked as he was entering his swanky car post shoot.

Mahesh Babu’s movies cross regional boundaries and are received across all the South Indian states. The actor is currently working on the much-anticipated movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Ever since the first glimpse was revealed, Mahesh Babu's young look from the film has become talk of the town. have been eagerly waiting for updates from the movie.

Post lockdown, the team got back to action and are progressing shoot a brisk pace. Mahesh Babu and his team recently wrapped up a long schedule in Goa and are currently shooting in Hyderabad.

Also Read: #NTR30: Makers of Jr NTR & Koratala Siva's pan Indian film to announce a BIG UPDATE next week?

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is speculated to be based on the banking scams in India. The film is directed by Parasuram Petla and features Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. The movie is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh Babu’s own production house GMB Entertainment. Sarkaru Vaaari Paata is slated to release in theatres for Sankranthi, January 14, 2022. Mahesh Babu will be collaborating with Trivikram Srinivas once again for his next movie tentatively titled SSMB28