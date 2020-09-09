PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu steps out in Hyderabad after winding up his ad shoot

Mahesh Babu was sitting in his car as he was headed out post winding up his ad shoot. The fans of the Telugu star are always delighted to see the actor's latest photos.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu was spotted by the shutterbugs in Hyderabad as he finished an ad shoot. The actor was sitting in his car as he was headed out post winding up his ad shoot. Mahesh Babu is among the most loved actors from the film industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans of the Telugu star are always delighted to see the latest photos of the actor. The latest pictures of Mahesh Babu feature him in a very dapper look.

The actor looks handsome and the fans are thoroughly delighted to see his photos. As per the news reports, the actor was spending time with his family and kids during the lockdown period. Now, on the work from, Mahesh Babu will be seen in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by ace director Parasuram. The director is known for his massive hit titled Geetha Govindam which had Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The news reports also state that the much awaited Mahesh Babu starrer could star Keerthy Suresh of Mahanati fame.

Check out the photos

The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata had previously released the first look poster of the film on May 31. This day marked the birthday of superstar Krishna. On the eve of Mahesh Babu's birthday, the makers unveiled the film's first motion poster. The Telugu star is riding high on the success of his previous flick called Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Credits :kamlesh Nand

