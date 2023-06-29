Photos: Mahesh Babu twins with daughter Sitara in white at Dil Raju's son's first birthday party

Mahesh Babu arrived at the birthday celebration of Dil Raju’s son. He was twinning with his daughter Sitara in white. The father-daughter duo stole all the attention when they appeared at the party wearing matching color outfits. They also happily posed for the cameras. Both the father and daughter looked their absolute best.

Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara attend Dil Raju's son's birthday party

Dil Raju’s son, Anvai, was celebrating his first birthday. It was great to see the Dookudu actor pose for the cameras and also walk in with his daughter, Sitara. The duo showcased their close bond as they held hands and posed for the cameras with big smiles on their faces.

Previously, it had been reported that there was a drift between Dil Raju and Mahesh when Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released. Sarkaru Vaari Paata had Mahesh in the lead role, and not long after its release, F3 was released in theaters. The film was produced by Dil Raju. It seemed that he had released F3 at a discount price, which had an impact on Sarkaru Vaari Paata's box office collection. It is good to see that both of them have moved past their previous issues if ever they had any. Mahesh coming to the birthday celebration of Dil Raju’s son certainly suggests that there is no bad blood between the two.

Guntur Kaaram

The Businessman actor will next be seen in Guntur Kaaram, the highly anticipated film that is being directed by Trivikram. The film is set for release next year and has been in the news since its beginning stages. The cast and crew of Gundur Kaaram have kept changing since it was announced, which has only increased the hype for the film. Hopefully, the film will give a clean hit to the superstar, comparable to the likes of Dookudu and Pokiri.

