PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara spoils his 'perfectly peaceful day'; Namrata Shirodkar comments

Superstar Mahesh Babu is a complete family man and his every photo with kids Sitara, Gautam and wife Namrata speaks volumes about it. From taking them on a business trip to spending enough time with them at home on off days, Mahesh Babu knows how to balance his professional and personal life.

Earlier today, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara shared goofy photos of her teasing and troubling him and it's all things cute. Sharing it on Instagram, she captioned, "On a mission to spoil Nanna's perfectly peaceful day." Namrata Shirodkar was quick to drop too many laughing emoticons on it. They surely know how to bring so much joy into each other's lives.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in Sarkaru Vaari Paata written and directed by Parasuram. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the film stars Keerthy Suresh in a female lead role.

R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of the art department. The makers will release the first song Kalaavathi today and it will be a treat for music lovers.

Sarkaaru Vaari Paata releasing this summer on May 12th.

