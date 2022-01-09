PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu's parents Krishna, Indra Devi arrive for son Ramesh Babu's last rites in Hyderabad

Mahesh Babu's older brother Ramesh Babu passed away on Saturday, i.e. January 8, the family confirmed in a statement. On Sunday morning, the actor's family members were seen arriving for the last rites of Ramesh Babu. The actor's father Krishna was seen stepping out of the car, whereas his mother Indra Devi was escorted out of the car on a wheelchair. Actor Sudheer Babu was also seen at the family's home.

As per reports, Ramesh Babu was battling liver-related problems for a long time. Mahesh Babu's team confirmed the demise of the actor's brother in a statement. It read, "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live on in our hearts forever. We request all our well-wishers to adhere to the COVID norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue. - Ghattamaneni Family."

Take a look at the photos below: