PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara enjoy Taylor Swift concert in London

Telugu superstar, Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly one of the most successful actors in the South industry. Apart from being a total workaholic, the Srimanthudu actor is also a complete family man.

His wife and former actress, Namrata Shirodkar, often shares heartwarming pictures of the sweet family on her social media that serve as nothing less than a visual delight for the fans. Recently, Namrata Shirodkar shared another joyous moment from popstar Taylor Swift’s London Eras Tour concert with their daughter Sitara.

Namrata Shirodhkar shares adorable pictures with daughter Sitara

Taking to her official Instagram page, in the early hours of June 25, Namrata Shirodkar dropped super cute pictures featuring herself with her gorgeous little princess Sitara. The mother-daughter duo are seen enjoying the concert in London.

The Vamsi actress shared two selfies, one with the caption, ‘Making memories’, and the other with ‘Concerting!’

Namrata Shirodkar gives peek into son Gautam's first theater show in London

Recently, Namrata shared another joyous moment from her son Gautam’s first theater show in London on June 23. Posting an array of pictures, featuring herself, Mahesh Babu, and their kids,

she wrote, “Such a special evening so so proud of @gautamghattamaneni his first theatre stage performance all the way in London .. and what a show it was .. loved it ! And loved you more my son”

“All kids should attend this little summer programme with @joyofdrama ' to explore ur inner self !!” The former actor concluded her note by mentioning that the evening with special friends and family was ‘funtastic’. She said she is “happy and grateful,” she added.

In the pictures, Mahesh Babu is looking super cool in his new avatar wearing a cap while posing with Namrata Shirodkar, daughter Sitara, and son Gautam Ghattamaneni.

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu

For the unversed, Namrata Shirodkar is married to superstar Mahesh Babu, and the couple shares two kids. As per reports, it was love at first sight for both the actors, but they did not confess their love immediately.

Eventually, Mahesh and Namrata married in 2005 after dating for a while. A year later, the couple welcomed their son Gautham. The Vamsi couple was, then, blessed with their daughter, Sitara, in 2012.

