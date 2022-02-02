PHOTOS: Makers of Ram Charan starrer RC15 visit Andhra Pradesh for recce

Ram Charan is on a roll with some amazing projects up his sleeves. After SS Rajamouli’s RRR, the actor will be seen in director Shankar Shanmugham’s next tentatively titled RC15. The venture will mark Ram Charan’s next pan-India film after magnum opus RRR.

As the shoot for the highly anticipated film is underway, director Shankar and team was spotted at Dosakayla Palli in Andhra Pradesh, hunting locations for the film. Some pictures from their recce have surfaced on the social media.

Check out the post below:

The film stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Music for it has been scored by renowned artist S Thaman. Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the producer has invested a massive sum in the film, making their 50th production a special one. Meanwhile, the producer for Ram Charan’s next Dil Raju mediated a massive deal for the theatrical, satellite and digital rights of RC15.

Also, the makers gathered some talented dancers from different countries for a special song in the film. These dancers are said to be from Russia, Ukraine, Brazil, and Europe. The special track features Ram Charan and Kiara Advani and has been choreographed by Jani Master. The fans are in for a treat with RC15.

Now talking about RRR, the film also stars Jr NTR alongside Ram Charan. Produced by DVV Entertainments, RRR takes about revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who are keen on revenge from the British rule well as Nizam of Hyderabad. The periodic drama will be out in theatres on 25 March.