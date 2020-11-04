PHOTOS: Malaika Arora gets clicked in a cool & casual avatar as she steps out with her pet dog

Malaika Arora looked stunning as she got clicked in a cool and casual avatar during her evening stroll with her pet. Check out the photos.

The stunner was clicked by the shutterbugs as she stepped out for an evening walk with her pet dog. Malaika Arora was clicked in a cool and casual avatar as she took an evening stroll with her pet. The diva has been clicked by the shutterbugs on many occasions as she took her pet out for a walk. Previously, the stunning diva was clicked donning gym shorts and a black coloured t-shirt along with a mask.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl surely knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable style sense. Malaika Arora shot to fame with the chartbuster, Chaiyya Chaiyya from 's film Dil Se. Malaika Arora is known for her brilliant dancing skills. The stunner was also a judge on dance reality shows. Malaika Arora surely knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable fashion statements.

Be it a red carpet event or a casual outing with her pals. The diva definitely knows how to put her best fashion foot forward. The diva also gave a chartbuster in Munni Badnaam Hui from the starrer Dabangg. Malaika Arora is also known to be a fitness enthusiast. She has often shared pictures of herself doing yoga on her Instagram account.

