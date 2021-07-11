PHOTOS: Malavika Mohanan looks pretty in a yellow dress as she gets papped amid shooting for Dhanush's D43

The makers of D43 had wrapped up a major part of the film's shoot in April, ahead of the second wave lockdown. The team has now resumed to wrap the final schedule in Hyderabad.

Malavika Mohanan was spotted today outside a cafe amidst the shooting for Dhanush's D43 in Hyderabad. The stunner kept it cool and chic in a yellow print dress and completed her look with an orange handbag. She teamed her outfit with tan chappals and accessorised with hoops. The Master actress was all smiles for the shutterbugs before making her way inside the cafe. The actress is in Hyderabad from the last few days for the shooting of Karthick Naren directorial.

The makers of D43 had wrapped up a major part of the film's shoot in April, ahead of the second wave lockdown. The team has now resumed to wrap the final schedule of the Dhanush starrer in Hyderabad. There is too much excitement among the moviegoers to know what's in store next. D43 also stars Mahendran, Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat and Krishnakumar in crucial roles and has music composed by GV Prakash.

Malavika made her acting debut with the romantic drama Pattam Pole opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The film released in 2013. Following a series of lead roles in Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada films, Malavika Mohanan has also set her foot in the Hindi cinema.

Malavika was last seen opposite Vijay in Master. She played the role of Charulatha, a college lecturer and the film went on to become the highest-grossing film of her career.

