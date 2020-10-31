  1. Home
PHOTOS: Malavika Mohanan makes heads turn with her ethnic look as she visits a temple in the city

The actress Malavika Mohanan was clicked by the shutterbugs looking every bit the diva she is in her traditional outfit.
Mumbai
The southern beauty Malavika Mohanan was spotted by the shutterbugs as she visited a temple in the city. The gorgeous diva looked radiant in a green coloured ethnic outfit and hair left open. The actress Malavika Mohanan surely knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable style. The actress Malavika Mohanan was clicked by the shutterbugs looking every bit the diva she is in her traditional outfit. On the work front, the actress will be seen in the upcoming film Master.

This film has well known southern actor Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The film Master is helmed by ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The highly anticipated film will also feature makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi in a negative role. The news reports state that the upcoming film's teaser could be released soon. There is no official word out yet from the makers. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen.

Check out the photos

The fans are very eager to see makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay locking horns on the big screen . The stunner Malavika Mohanan will also feature in an upcoming film with Dhanush in the lead. This film is helmed by director Karthick Naren.

(ALSO READ: D43: Malavika Mohanan to romance Dhanush in Karthick Naren’s next)

Credits :viral bhayani

