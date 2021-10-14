PHOTOS: Malavika Mohanan raises the temperature as she flaunts her glamorous peachy look & edgy makeup

Malavika Mohanan is one of the new-age sensational stars of the South entertainment industry. The actress surely knows her way around to be in the limelight. She is setting the internet on fire with her photos and how stunning that we just can't take our eyes. In her latest post, Malavika Mohanan has shared a couple of photos flaunting her new glamorous look.

Malavika Mohanan took to Instagram and shared the latest look, which is all things peachy and glamorous. Seen in the pictures is a very ravishing Malavika wearing a bright orange backless dress with wet hair. Styled by Sheefa Gilani, the actress flaunts her toned body as the outfit hugs her in just the right places. Not to miss her edgy makeup, which stands out as she opted for orange eye makeup with a light colour lipstick. Malavika flashes her radiant smile for the camera and looks beautiful as ever.

Malavika also took her Instagram stories and flaunted her glamorous makeup, which she seems to be loving every bit. Well, it has to be agreed that she is a pro when it comes to posing for photos and knows her way to ace any outfit.

Check out pics here:​