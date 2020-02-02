PHOTOS: Malayalam actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan ties the knot with Aishwarya

Malayalam actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Aishwarya on Sunday, February 2. The wedding took place today at their native in Kothamangalam and was attended by their close friends and family members.
4923 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Malayalam actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan ties the knot with Aishwarya PHOTOS: Malayalam actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan ties the knot with Aishwarya
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Aishwarya on Sunday, February 2. The wedding took place today at their native in Kothamangalam and was attended by their close friends and family members. The first photos of the couple from their marriage have surfaced on social media. One can see in the photos, actor Vishnu in traditional white shirt and mundu while Aishwarya makes for a perfect bride in tradition red sari. The couple looks super happy on their special day and it clearly reflects in the photos. 

Vishnu Unnikrishnan made his acting debut at the age of 16 in the Malayalam film Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum. The film was directed by Sibi Malayil and it released in 2003. Since then, he has acted in many films and also made his debut as a screenwriter in 2015 by co-writing the film Amar Akbar Anthony with Bibin George. The film was directed by Nadirshah. In the following year, he acted in the leading role in Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, co-written with Bibin George and directed by Nadirshah.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by എന്റെ കേരളം വൺ (@entekeralamone) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mallu Hub (@mallu.hub.online) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PKCinemas (@pkcinemas) on

Also Read: Inside Photos: Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame Mahat Raghavendra gets married to GF Prachi Mishra 

He was last seen in Mohanlal starrer Big Brother. Vishnu Unnikrishnan was seen in the film as Khani. The action-thriller was directed and co-produced by Siddique. The film also starrer Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan and it performed average at the box office. 

Credits :Instagram

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement