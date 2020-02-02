PHOTOS: Malayalam actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan ties the knot with Aishwarya
Actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Aishwarya on Sunday, February 2. The wedding took place today at their native in Kothamangalam and was attended by their close friends and family members. The first photos of the couple from their marriage have surfaced on social media. One can see in the photos, actor Vishnu in traditional white shirt and mundu while Aishwarya makes for a perfect bride in tradition red sari. The couple looks super happy on their special day and it clearly reflects in the photos.
He was last seen in Mohanlal starrer Big Brother. Vishnu Unnikrishnan was seen in the film as Khani. The action-thriller was directed and co-produced by Siddique. The film also starrer Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan and it performed average at the box office.
