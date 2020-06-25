PHOTOS: Mammootty, Chiranjeevi to Samantha Akkineni; South stars who revisited old hobbies during lockdown

Whenever celebrities from the South share photos from their quarantine time, we can see that most of them are revisiting their old hobbies.

During quarantine, we all are trying to keep ourselves occupied to cope up with the effects of lockdown. We are learning some new skills and starting a new habit. Some of us have used this opportunity to revisit our old hobbies. Whenever celebrities from the South share photos from their quarantine time, we can see that most of them are revisiting their old hobbies. While many of them are flaunting their fitness routine and inspiring thousands of fans and followers, cooking is also a common trend among celebrities in the South.

A couple of days back, Mollywood megastar Mammootty shared a photo of himself capturing the beauty of nature. Revisiting our old hobbies will not only improve the quality of your quarantine time, but it will also help you take a look at how you have grown. Here are celebrities from the South who have revisited their old hobbies and started new ones during the quarantine time.

1. Mammootty

Taking to his Instagram space, Mollywood megastar Mammootty shared a photo of himself a couple of days back. In the photo, he was seen cranking what looks like a professional telefocal lens to capture the beauty of nature. He also shared the photo that he captured with the camera. It looks like Mammookka is finally finding time to revisit his photography skills.

2. Chiranjeevi

Tollywood’s megastar Chiranjeevi has been actively interacting with his fans through social media apps like Twitter and Instagram. While he has been sharing several awareness messages and updates in the industry, he is also revisiting many hobbies like cooking and gardening. Take a look at this picture shared by the megastar on Instaragam. In the photo, he can be seen having a peaceful time in his garden.

3. Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space a couple of weeks back and flaunted her terrace garden. While she agreed that she has no hobby other than acting, she happily stated that she has found passion with gardening. Every now and then she is giving us updates about her harvest from her garden. Take a look at Samantha’s post on her new found garden right here:

4. Dulquer Salmaan

Mollywood’s sweet heart Dulquer, who has been spending quality time with his family during this quarantine time, has tried his hands with cooking. He has also shared a photo of gooseberry from his garden, while revealing that he loved climbing trees to pluck gooseberries, raw mango and tamerind. Well, it looks like just like us, Dulquer also had a great childhood. Take a look at this photo of gooseberry shared by Dulquer.

5. Pooja Hegde

During this period of lockdown for COVID 19, Pooja Hedge has been sharing photos and videos of herself cooking some mouth watering dishes. From Gajar ka halwa to carrot cake, she has done it all. While sharing the photos, she has also revealed that cooking for her family makes her really happy. Take a look at Pooja Hegde’s carrot cake right here:

6. Vijay Deverakonda

Tollywood’s heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda revealed during this quarantine time that his parents still treat him as a child. However, he took up The Real Man Challenge by Chiranjeevi and prepared mango ice cream. He also shared photo of himself with his family, as they can be seen playing some board games. Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda and his mother having a fun time playing games.

7. Malavika Mohanan Master star Malavika Mohanan is known for her skills in photography and bike racing. During the period of this lockdown, she has shared a photo of herself reading a book. We all know that she is a great actor as she proved her acting skill in her very first film Petta. This photo below shows that she is also an avid reader. Take a look at the photo of Malavika Mohanan enjoying a book.

View this post on Instagram Woody Allen is surprisingly a very good author too, and @kumohanan surprisingly takes good pictures of his daughter too A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_) on May 14, 2020 at 6:44am PDT 8. Tamannaah Bhatia Tamannaah Bhatia, who is known for keeping up with the latest trends in the fashion industry, has given us fitness goals with her posts on the photo sharing app. During this period of quarantine, she urged people to start a healthy lifestyle. Her Instagram posts show that the Baahubali actor has been spending a lot of time baking during the lockdown period.

