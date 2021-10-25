PHOTOS: Mega brothers Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan attend a wedding together in Hyderabad

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Powerstar Pawan Kalyan were spotted together as they arrived at ex-Minister Mandali Buddha Prasad's son's marriage. Both the actors were all smiles and also shared a heartwarming moment while interacting with people at the wedding. Also, a few videos of them posing with the newly-wedded couple have surfaced on social media.

This is their first public appearance together after Pawan Kalyan made some controversial remarks and dragged Chiranjeevi in his speech at the Republic event. Well, mega brothers, Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi share a great rapport and their bonding has always managed to turn enough heads.

Take a look at their latest photos:

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is looking forward to the release of his much-awaited film, Acharya. Also starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal, the film has Pooja Hegde in the cameo role. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya will release in theatres on February 4, 2022.

Pawan Kalyan, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Bheemla Nayak co-starring Rana Daggubati. It is an official Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Bheemla Nayak is scheduled for worldwide release on January 12th for Sankranthi, 2022.

