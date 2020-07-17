  1. Home
PHOTOS: Megastar Chiranjeevi looks suave in a black polo tee as he gets spotted at Jubilee Hills

In the photos, one cannot help but notice that it takes Chiranjeevi to look so good even in a casual black shirt and blue pants.
2968 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Megastar Chiranjeevi looks suave in a black polo tee as he gets spotted at Jubilee Hills
All eyes were on Chiranjeevi on Friday as he made an appearance at the Jubilee Hills. In the photos, one cannot help but notice that it takes the megastar looks good even in a casual black shirt and blue pants. Like all the other celebrities, he was also seen with facemask and finished the look with a pair of sports shoes. It goes without saying that the actor is one of the active COVID-19 warriors who has been actively involved in spreading awareness messages.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in period drama from the pre-independence era, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which turned out to be a huge hit. The film was released in five languages. Though it was welcomed hugely only by the Telugu audience, the star’s Tamil fanbase has grown after the film’s release. He will be next seen in Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The film has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, and Ram Charan will be making an extended cameo appearance.

Check out the photos here:

He also has the Tollywood remake of Lucifer in his kitty. Ever since the film was announced, speculations and reports about the film’s crew have been making the rounds on social media. Reports suggest that Suhasini Mani Ratnam will be seen reprising the role of Manju Warrier, while Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing Tovino Thomas’ role. Some reports even suggest that Rahman will be seen as the main antagonist in the film. An official word about the film’s cast and crew is yet to be made by the makers.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

