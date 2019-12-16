PHOTOS: Megastar Chiranjeevi spotted Hyderabad airport; Is this his look for Chiru 152?

Megastar Chiranjeevi was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning as he was heading for the shoot of his upcoming film. One can see in the photos, the actor looks quite cool and has lost weight for the film Chiru 152.

After playing freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy in his last film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Megastar Chiranjeevi has geared up for his next film. Chiranjeevi will be seen next in director Koratala Siva's yet-untitled film. Tentatively called Chiru 152, the film went on floors recently with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. The Megastar was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning as he was heading for the film's first schedule. One can see in the photos, the actor looking quite cool and has lost weight for the film. Seems to be his new look for Chiru 152. What do you think?

The Khaidi No 150 actor will play never seen before role in the upcoming film, which is his first collaboration with Koratala Siva. While the makers are yet to finalize the cast for the film, Trisha Krishnan, Ileana D'Cruz' names have come up for the female lead. However, no official confirmation regarding the same has been made yet. Chiru 152 will have Mani Sharma as the music composer and will be produced by Konidela Production Company in association with Matinee Entertainments. Meanwhile, check out Chiranjeevi's recent airport look.

Talking about his last film Sye Raa, in a recent exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kichcha Sudeep opened up on why the film failed to create the much-needed magic at the box office. He said, "Blaming and looking at it saying it didn't get its due is wrong. As far as Sye Raa is concerned, it had a cultural problem. It was a biopic on someone coming from South. You can't fantasize when it's a biopic. You need to capture what's real and probably elaborate it. Baahubali was a total fantasy - from the country or the characters. People anywhere could watch it like a Walt Disney movie, like a fairy tale. A biopic has truth to it."

